World’s first diving helmet arrives at Gosport museum

A HISTORIC artefact – proclaimed as the ‘holy grail of the diving world’ – has arrived at a volunteer-run museum.

Gosport Diving Museum, in Stokes Bay Road, has obtained the very first diving helmet on a three-year loan from the Science Museum.

The artefact – which has never been seen before by the public – was unveiled at a private ceremony last Friday ahead of its launch to the public on Good Friday.

It was invented by Charles Dean as a smoke helmet, however, the Gosport diving legend then rejigged the design with his brother John for the helmet to be used to dive on shipwrecks.

Kevin Casey, director of the museum said: ‘The helmet is considered a national treasure and looks absolutely fantastic. It is the holy grail of the diving world.’