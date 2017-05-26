Young chefs prove that they are culinary heroes

A TALENTED young chef has triumphed in a national competition.

The Rotary Young Chef of the Year competition sees young people from across the country try to impress top chefs.

In the regional heats Jonny Smith, 16, from Gosport, came first, and Izabella Darmin, 15, from Havant, came second.

When they went on to the national competition, in Lincoln, Jonny came second overall, to Tabitha Steven, 14, from Glasgow.

Jonny was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Gosport and Colin Davey, from the club, said they are all delighted.

He said: ‘Rotary competitions such as Young Chef give our youth the chance to explore their boundaries at his success.

‘Jonny will have gained great experience. If he decides to work in the hospitality industry he has an excellent item to enter on his CV.’

Eight young people from an initial 5,000 entrants from across the UK and Ireland made it to the final, which was sponsored by the olive oil company, Filippo Berio. The company’s managing director was one of the judges.

The young chefs were required to produce a three-course meal against the clock, within a £15 budget and under the watchful eye of three judges.

A judge at the South Downs College heat earlier this year, David Griffin-Shepherd, was so impressed by Izabella and Jonny he invited them to join him at Shaftesbury Food Festival to demonstrate their skills to the public.

Colin added: ‘They clearly had a great day and it was a good forum from which to show the added value of this competition for our youth.

‘If you would like to be part of supporting the local community then visit the Rotary Club of Gosport website and join us.’

For more information go to gosportrotary.co.uk.

