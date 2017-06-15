Young sisters taking on charity challenge

TWO girls are having their hair cut for charity.

Gosport sisters Macey-Rose, 11, and Willow-Mae Peak, nine, will have 10 inches cut off their hair for the Little Princess Trust, a charity that donates hair for children battling cancer.

The girls mum Vanessa said: ‘The girls watched a programme about someone who had cancer. They did some research and said they would like to do the same thing.

‘I didn’t initially want them to get a hair cut until they were 18 – they have beautiful flowing hair – but it is for a brilliant cause so I’ll support them all the way.’