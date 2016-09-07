25p nets lucky Julie £12,000 on slot machine

LUCKY Julie Felton has told of the moment she won £12,000 on a slot machine from a 25p stake.

The grandmother from Waterlooville won £12,301.48 at Grosvenor Casino at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth last weekend.

She won the jackpot playing the Fort Knox Progressive Jackpot, winning the grand prize.

The generous 70-year-old has already donated some of her winnings to charity and shared it with her family, and says she will buy biscuits and hot drinks for those in need whom she meets.

Mum-of-three Julie said: ‘When I got the jackpot I couldn’t believe it. I am going to give 10 per cent to church, and to charity.

‘I’ve always given to charity over the years but couldn’t afford to give much.

So as soon as I won, I came home and stayed up to around 4am writing cheques for hundreds of pounds for charities across the world.

‘I just love to make people happy.’

Julie, who has three grandchildren and celebrated her birthday recently, is a regular visitor to the casino but has never won such a large amount.

She said: ‘I’ve known people to win hundreds and a few thousands on the machines but never this amount.

‘If the jackpot isn’t won it rolls over so I’m extremely lucky and blessed to have won this huge amount.’

The cash will allow Julie to pay off some of her mortgage and treat herself to a holiday.

‘I’m also going on a cruise next year so it will come in handy then,’ she said.

‘I believe that if you give generously then you will receive generously from God.’

Tracey Collins, general manager at the casino, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner.

‘We have heard news of many other Grosvenor Casino customers winning the jackpot all around the country and it’s great to be part of the good news with another winner of our own.

‘We hope we can get many more players from Portsmouth walking away with the jackpot.’