50th anniversary celebrations for Manor Trust

A GARDEN party to celebrate the Manor Trust’s 50th anniversary in Bedhampton is taking place this week.

Being held in The Elms on Wednesday, visitors will be welcomed to the party by trustees and the mayor of Havant, Cllr Elaine Shimbart.

The Manor Trust was founded in 1967 to provide caring services to people in the Bedhampton area.

The charity hopes to allow elderly people to stay in their village throughout retirement, with comfortable elderly accommodation.

In addition to tea and cake on the lawn there are plenty of stalls for visitors to the party, from bric-a-brac and books, clothes and cakes to produce and plants.

For more information, people can call Nigel Gossop on 07793 805 157.