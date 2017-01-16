A fundraising book packed with wartime memories

A BOOK which helped pay for a war memorial has sold out.

Rosemary Wilson put many years of research into Memories of Cowplain with a team of volunteers who met at Age Concern’s Borrow Centre.

Rosemary Wilson whose book, Memories of Cowplain, helped fund the war memorial

The book tells the stories of people in the village who went away to war.

And sales of almost 400, at £14.99 each, meant that the memorial, outside the Borrow Centre, in London Road, could be paid for.

Mrs Wilson, 72, set up the Cowplain History Society so members could have input to the book, which has more than 100 wartime stories and photos.

Mrs Wilson said: ‘I wanted to get this war memorial done because Cowplain is the only village in the area that doesn’t have one.

‘At Age Concern Cowplain so many elderly people would talk about their wartime stories and show their pictures that I thought it would be a shame for them to go to waste.

‘I set up the society and with the help of others got the book made, that’s where all the stories are.

‘Then we used the money raised to get the memorial built.

‘Now we have this wonderful way of paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

‘The books helped to pay for the construction of the site and we are so grateful to the students from Horndean Technology College for all the work they have done for us.

‘If people would like to leave their own tributes at the site throughout the year, they are more than welcome to.’

There are 12 time capsules behind the bricks of the memorial, with a lead lining to protect them from water.

Havant Borough Council, the Cowplain Women’s Institute, Waterlooville police, and Padnell Junior School also contributed.

Two copies of Memories of Cowplain are available to view in Waterlooville Library.

The war memorial was designed and built by students from Horndean Technology College, under the supervision of Adrian Alderslade.