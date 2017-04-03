A kind gesture from primary school pupils

LOCAL school children have created eye-catching artwork to decorate the building site of Horndean’s newest care home.

Students from Horndean Infant School were invited by Care UK to get creative with an ‘under the sea’ themed piece of artwork which is now on display on the hoardings surrounding the Care UK construction site on Portsmouth Road.

The £6.72m purpose-built care home, which will provide residential, nursing and dementia care and short-term respite care for up to 72 older people at Horndean, is expected to open in early 2018.

Justin Daley, the construction project manager for Care UK, said: ‘We are new to the area so what better way to introduce ourselves to the local community than by collaborating with Horndean Infant School on a lovely art project to brighten our hoardings.

‘We were delighted to welcome the children to the site to see their pictures displayed. While we may only be in the early stages of construction, it is important for us to develop relationships with the local community from day one.

‘We look forward to working closely with Horndean Infant School again in the future.’

Elisa Buckley, year two leader at the school, added: ‘We were thrilled when Care UK asked us to be part of their new venture here in Horndean.

‘The children had a great time creating the artwork and love seeing it on display on their walk to school each day.’

The new three-storey care home, which will feature 72 ensuite bedrooms, has been designed to enable its residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence.