A perfect pairing between two charities

WE have been working with Rowans Living Well Centre sharing hand building and ceramics skills to a small group of staff and volunteers.

Working with Peter Levy, studio holder and professional ceramicist, the group has gained a perfect opportunity to get hands on and messy with clay in the spacious Making Space ceramics studio.

In the past five weeks, participants have learnt new skills, different ways to use clay and discovered a range of fun activities they can offer at The Rowans’ weekly craft group.

To boost confidence and understanding, Peter has offered a rounded experience – from teaching the group about different clays, tools and glazes to how to load and unload a kiln.

This opportunity has been funded by the D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust.

The trust has a commitment to supporting art therapy in hospices which has enabled hospice staff to train and learn these skills to add this on the programme of support within the Living Well Centre.

Tracy Jeffery, the manager of the Living Well Centre, said it was an enjoyable learning experience.

Rowans Living Well Centre provides a relaxed and safe environment for people affected by life-limiting illnesses, their carers or partners and family members, allowing them to access information and engage in therapeutic conversations and activities that support independence and well-being.

It has been a perfect pairing between our two charities and has turned into a miniature pottery throw down.

When I was first approached to offer advice, I leapt at the chance to assist.

We have specialist creative skills and craft expertise to offer community and Rowans needed fresh ideas and approaches.

I hope that this is just the start of a longer-term partnership.

Making Space is a community-based craft organisation in Bishopstoke Road, Leigh Park.

We create opportunities for people to discover and develop their design and making skills and to increase their personal wellbeing through their involvement in high quality craft.

As well as a wide range of classes, workshops and outreach activities, Making Space also offers seven studios, business advice and networking opportunities for early career and established makers and arts practitioners.

For more information call (023) 9247 2491 or go to makingspace.org.