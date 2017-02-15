A popular artist is to lead craft workshops

A HAVANT company will be putting on a workshop to teach people important craft skills.

Making Space, which is based in Bishopstoke Road, Havant, has networked with over 200 talented artists and makers from across the UK and regularly brings those makers to it’s bespoke venue where they lead creative workshops and events.

On Saturday 11 March Making Space is offering 12 participants the opportunity to work alongside artist Steven Follen in an inspirational five hour workshop.

Steven is able to lend his hand to multiple different materials and the outcome is always breath-taking.

Steven has had his work exhibited in the Crafts Council and the V&A Museum amongst many other prestigious venues.

He has also undertaken recent commissions for the National Trust.

The focus of the session will be exploring the possibilities and potential of 3D drawing. Using wire as a material and learning wire-working skills; cutting, bending, twisting and hammering soft iron wire into lines and marks, participants will translate images of textures and forms into 3D wire drawings and structures.

Ami Lowman, marketing and education programmer for the charity explains: ‘We are always thrilled when someone who we admire and whose work is of such a high standard wants to work with us.

‘Steven Follen is one these cases and we are delighted to be hosting him in March when he will be offering participants the chance to learn some new skills and explore their creativity in new ways.’

Anyone interested in finding out more about Making Space or the course with Steven Follen should visit the Making Space website – makingspace.org.

The course takes place on March 11 and will cost £72.

