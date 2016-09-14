A pressing need to turn fruit into juice

GLORIOUS British apples will be in the spotlight at an annual apple press.

As part of Emsworth Food Fortnight, residents are being invited to bring apples from their gardens to St Peter’s Square to be pulped and bottled to make Emsworth Apple Presse 2016.

The past two years have seen contributions from local businesses and schools – and children can enter a competition to design the label on the bottle.

Mayor of Havant, Councillor Faith Ponsonby, will officially open the event at 11am on Saturday. The event runs until 2pm.

Havant Rotary Club will be providing stewards as well as a service where people who cannot make it can have their apples collected.

Organiser Lulu Bowerman said: ‘This has become a much-loved event now in Emsworth’s calendar, involving so many local people and supporting such a good cause.

‘Its great to see the smile on young people’s faces as the apple juice from the apples they brought along flows out.’