A splash of colour awaits at Emsworth Arts Trail

EMSWORTH is set to become a hub of colour and activity this spring.

The Emsworth Arts Trail, which will take place during the last two weekends of April, will open 78 local venues for more than 150 artists.

Home studios, community centre’s, businesses, halls, sailing clubs and churches, nearly all of which are located within a mile of Emsworth town centre, will feature in the trail.

Either by walking or cycling, visitors can look forward to meeting artists and have a chance to purchase their work.

A variety of mediums and styles including painting, printmaking, photography, furniture making, weaving, woodturning, ceramics, jewellery and textile art will be on display.

Local businesses are also invited to get involved, with over 35 companies around the town paired up with one or more artists to exhibit their work in an ‘Adopt an Artist’ scheme.

Highlights to the trail will include Emsworth Community Centre, which will be hosting the Maurice Broomfield Schools Photography Competition, and Hewitt’s, which is hosting Arts Invisible – a group that guides and promotes talented artists who have learning difficulties.

Chairman of the Emsworth Arts Trail Carol Price said: ‘Each year we attract exciting new artists and makers, offering something new to visitors, alongside many established names that have been part of the trail since its launch in 2001.

‘We are delighted that so many shops, restaurants, churches, pubs and cafes across the town have offered their premises as temporary galleries so that visitors will be able to take advantage of all that Emsworth has to offer whilst enjoying the art on display.

‘Nearly all of the venues are based near the centre of Emsworth, so visitors will be able to follow the Arts Trail map on foot or by bike to take in as many of them as they like.’

