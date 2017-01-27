ALAN MAK: Armed forces skills translate to workplace

AS AN active local MP, I travel around the Havant constituency meeting a wide range of residents, and I see many forms of public service.

From community volunteers and charity workers to police officers and magistrates, our public-spirited friends, colleagues and neighbours play a key role strengthening our society.

I was involved with two excellent charities before I was elected as your MP.

I was a trustee of the children’s charity Magic Breakfast and a long-standing volunteer with the Royal British Legion.

It was a great honour to become vice-president of the Legion’s Havant branch recently, and I am looking forward to continuing my support for their work with veterans and military families.

This real-world experience working with people from all walks of life helps me in my work as your MP.

Our armed forces also do vital work keeping us safe.

I had the chance to see this first-hand through a year-long Royal Navy work experience placement I did alongside my MP duties last year.

The skills obtained in the armed forces, and many other forms of public service, translate directly to the workplace.

For instance, Bedhampton and Leigh Park councillor Liz Fairhurst served in the Royal Navy and is now using her expertise to lead the £400m Adult Services department at Hampshire County Council.

Her remit includes all adult social care and mental health provision across the county.

Under her leadership Hampshire County Council has some of the best care provision in the country, and her track record as a hard worker who gets things done for her community comes directly from serving in the military.

Although she is doing great work Liz never set out to lead one of the council’s key departments and her only reason for getting involved was improving the area where she lives, exactly the same reason why we all get into public service.

I hope others will consider public service this year.

You will be able to find out more about careers in the military – and a range of other employers – at my second Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair taking place on Friday, March 3.

The fair, backed by The News, will once again offer hundreds of jobs and apprenticeships.

Admission is free, and open from 10am at Havant Leisure Centre.

Alan Mak is MP for Havant