ALAN MAK: I’m loving being a tree warden

The Havant MP explains what it means to be a man of the trees

LIVING in a constituency which includes Hayling Island, Langstone and Chichester harbours, Staunton Country Park and Stansted, we are not short of places to enjoy the coast or the great outdoors. I’m pleased that after much hard work by Havant Borough Council and dedicated residents, Hampshire Farm Meadows near Emsworth can be added to that list.

The 42-acre meadow, adjacent to the Redlands Grange development, has already become a popular running and dog-walking area.

It has been adopted by Havant Borough Council and a team of volunteers have been helping to enhance the land.

I was delighted recently to become a tree warden, to help with planting and preservation at this local beauty spot.

The role also includes reporting any damage to the trees or wildlife.

The project has been a great success and I am pleased to see so many local residents getting involved.

I encourage anyone who would like to become a tree warden to contact the newly-formed Friends of Hampshire Farm Meadows, a group of volunteers who are helping to plant new trees and enhance the area.

All three major parties at the recent general election backed the planting of new trees, with the Conservatives promising 11m by 2020.

With cross-party support hopefully places like Hampshire Farm Meadows can inspire other areas around the country and encourage community involvement as a way of helping us reach our national target.

More outdoor green spaces will not only cut pollution, but encourage more of us to exercise and a live a healthy lifestyle.

I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing how the great site grows and evolves.

It’s now a wonderful asset for Emsworth residents and others from across the constituency who want to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

If you are interested in becoming a warden you should e-mail hfmfriends@gmail.com.