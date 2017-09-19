ALAN MAK: The Havant MP says Kenwood’s global outlook is blueprint for Britain’s trade policy

For more than half a century Kenwood has been at the heart of Havant’s business community, providing local jobs and a source of pride that products designed here are exported around the world.

I was delighted during a visit to their Havant headquarters at New Lane to hear about the company’s continued commitment to the area, and plans for expansion – 70 years after Kenneth Wood invented his first Kenwood product.

Our area’s strong economy is reliant on successful firms such as Kenwood, hydraulics manufacturer Eaton, marine parts business Lewmar and alarm exporter Apollo.

These brands are all world leaders and have products that are recognised around the globe – as well as providing high-value, quality jobs for the local area.

I make meeting the leaders of these firms one of my top priorities, to ensure I maintain an excellent understanding of the trading environment in Havant.

I’ve even led an export drive in Hong Kong, showcasing some of the products that are made here, including the Kenwood electric mixer which is popular in Asia, as part of the UK government’s GREAT campaign.

All the business leaders I speak with are committed to the local area, meaning more jobs for the future generations.

While some local businesses have concerns surrounding Brexit, they should be reassured that the government is committed to a free trade agenda which will support Havant’s exporters such as Kenwood.

Informal talks have already begun with our partners around the world, including Australia, New Zealand and India, about creating new trading relationships. There is a big world for Britain to do business with.

Through trade policy, the government will make Britain even more global. In Havant, we’ve always been outward looking.

Don’t forget, my Older Persons Information Fair returns again on Friday, October 13 between 10am and 2pm at the Hayling Island Community Centre.

The fair brings together local community groups, charities, businesses and government bodies that help or serve older people. Parking and admission is free.