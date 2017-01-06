ALAN MAK: There is so much to look forward to

I HOPE readers of The News had a good festive break.

The next 12 months are set to be very positive for our area. Our economy and communities across the Havant constituency are strong, and there’s much to look forward to.

The regeneration of Dunsbury Farm near Leigh Park continues, and up to 3,500 new jobs are expected. Next and Marks & Spencer in Solent Road, which both opened last year, show our area is attracting inward investment.

This year we can power ahead, and achieve even more.

For example, anyone thinking of starting their own business can apply for money from my new £250,000 Business Support Fund.

See my website AlanMak.org.uk for details.

In 2016, I launched three community events designed to help local people get ahead and stay ahead, whether they’re looking for a job, running a business, or keen to stay active in later life.

Thanks to The News’ readers for getting behind them and making them a success. They will be returning in 2017 on a larger scale.

My Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair takes place at Havant Leisure Centre on Friday, March 3, from 10am until 4pm.

About 100 employers are expected, doubling last year’s figure, with experts also on hand to promote apprenticeships and give careers advice.

Local residents Andy and Chloe Gooch attended last year’s event, and found jobs at Havant Leisure Centre.

There are many other success stories, so come to this year’s event. Admission is free.

In late June, local firms will be recognised at the Havant Small Business Awards, and I’ll be asking readers of The News to nominate their local favourites from February.

Local pensioners will be the focus of my Older Persons’ Information Fair in the autumn.

The event will again provide advice for our senior citizens.

In Westminster, I’ll continue my campaign for fairer funding for local schools, and championing the Havant region as national centre for the so-called fourth industrial revolution, building on our manufacturing base to create new jobs from new technologies like 3D printing.

The Supreme Court decision on Brexit is expected this month.

I’ll vote to leave the EU if parliament is asked to vote.

My next drop-in surgery is next Friday, January 13, from 4.30pm until 6pm at Havant’s Meridian Centre, next to the Sky stand.

No appointment is necessary.