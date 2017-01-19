Approval for school expansions means more pupil places

PROJECT proposals for expanding schools in Havant have been approved.

Trosnant Infant and Junior Schools and Emsworth Primary School were yesterday given the go-ahead by Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, Councillor Peter Edgar, to extend in size and provide an additional 315 pupil places altogether.

These expansions are part of a £21m investment into other schools in four of Hampshire’s districts.

Cllr Edgar said: ‘Thanks to our strong track record in planning for the future, our provision of additional school places is keeping pace with continued rising demand in Hampshire. We pride ourselves on investing in quality school buildings that are built to be sustainable and provide a good environment for learning.

‘Having a significant in-house team of property designers, who specialise in school buildings, results in excellent spaces for learning.

‘This expertise and our years of experience means we are able to provide top quality, functional facilities that are also aesthetically pleasing, energy efficient and sustainable.

‘We are also able to take the opportunity to improve facilities using innovative thinking and the latest technological developments.’

A total of £4,511,000 will be spent on Trosnant Infant and Junior Schools.

Three new reception age classrooms and four new regular classrooms will create an additional 210 pupil places.

An investment of £1,935,000 at Emsworth Primary School will allow 105 pupil places to be added.