Author uses Langstone as setting for magical novel released this month

AN AUTHOR inspired by her love of Langstone and the coast surrounding it will soon see the release of her first book.

Joanne Mallory began writing Thunder Moon, a contemporary magical romance set in and around the area, in January 2015.

The 40-year-old, from Lovedean, had her work picked up by independent publisher Crooked Cat last year.

In it, she makes reference to many of the area’s much-loved features in her story – such as Warblington Castle, the Royal Oak pub, and Langstone Bridge.

Joanne said: ‘Thunder Moon is a love story with a dash of magic. Thea, the heroine, discovers she’s a witch and lives a normal life while learning about magic along the way.

‘She falls in love with her best friend’s brother, and together, the pair discover why the magic in Thea’s family was dormant for hundreds of years. That’s what readers will want to find out too.’

Joanne was born and raised in Havant and Waterlooville and has always wanted to write a book set in the area.

She added: ‘It’s not a complete fantasy, it’s a world where witches and healers exist in everyday life.

‘If you’re local the references will jump out the page to you. It’s a story where you can escape, but feel like you’re at home at the same time, and that’s unique.

‘Crooked Cat have been fantastic and one of the things they loved about the book was its setting.

‘I was elated when I found out they wanted to publish it.

Thunder Moon will be released on Amazon on Tuesday, January 17, priced at £5.99. It is available now for pre-order at £1.99.

Joanne will be at Southsea Library as part of Portsmouth Bookfest on Friday, March 3, where copies of her book will be on sale.