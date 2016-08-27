Bank holiday fun at revamped skatepark

ACTION sport enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the official opening of a new skate park this bank holiday.

The launch follows several years of campaigning from the local skating community, which worked with the council to set up the park, which reopened for use in July.

Clanfield Skatepark Opening Jam will take place at Peel Park, Chalton Lane, on Monday from 3pm to 7pm.

The free event features skate, scoot, inline and BMX competitions and is open to all ages and abilities.

There will be music, DJs, skate demos, workshops, stalls, prizes, and refreshments.

Harry Phelan, 22, from Horndean, played an instrumental role in getting the skatepark rebuilt.

He has been pushing Clanfield Parish Council since 2009 to build a new skate park as it was getting outdated and dangerous.

He said: ‘I had been urging the council for several years to refurbish the skate park as it had become unfit for use. #

‘They did get it fixed but it still wasn’t up the best standards.

‘So after more persistent campaigning, they finally came and rebuilt and extended it. It’s looking great now.’

Harry joined skating community Facebook group Love Clanfield Skatepark, which is working with East Hampshire District Council and Clanfield Parish Council to run the jam.

Member Jemma Green said: ‘Although it has been a long journey from the start of this process to the finished product, I’m incredibly pleased with the results.

‘Clanfield has now been put on the map and we have had people of all ages and abilities coming to visit us from across the south.’

Harry, the owner of Studio H barbers in Horndean, hopes the event will encourage a new generation of alternative sport lovers.

He said: ‘Anyone with a fascination or interest in extreme sports can come along.

‘We really want to encourage young people to come and watch and learn, and interact with the older and professional riders.

‘We are going to have temporary ramps and equipment to hire which is perfect for the young kids and beginners who want to give it a go.’