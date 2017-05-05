Be inspired at pioneering eco centre’s green fair

FINAL preparations are being made for a celebration of all things green.

The Sustainability Centre, near Clanfield, Waterlooville, is hosting its annual Green Fair on Sunday.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will see music, literature and workshops combine for a great family day out.

Organiser Christine Seaward said: ‘South Downs Green Fair brings summer into view and helps banish the winter blues.

‘This celebration of all things green has a real festival feel about it.

‘It’s a fun, informative event in a beautiful 55-acre site suitable for all the family.

‘We are really looking forward to people coming along to learn about sustainable living and growing.’

Charles Dowding and Stephanie Hafferty, authors of No dig Organic Home & Garden, are the guest speakers.

The acclaimed pioneers of organic and no dig growing will hold a book signing session on the Permaculture Magazine stand.

Also there to entertain the visitors are Juggling Jake with his circus skills, and traditional nature-based storytelling by Jonathan Huet.

Christine added: ‘The talks, presentations and demonstrations will inspire visitors.

‘There will be more than 100 stalls of carefully selected crafted goods and green products and delicious fair trade and organic food to tempt you.

‘A host of local musicians will perform throughout the day.

‘And there are many free children’s activities.’

The Sustainability Centre is an independent learning centre.

It is completely self-funded from its own activities and they are currently fundraising for their﻿ ground-breaking eco-retrofit renovation project.

The Green Fair is open from 10am until 5pm, Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for children.

For more information go to sustainability-centre.org.