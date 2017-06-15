Be part of a show that celebrates town at its best

CAN you sing, dance or juggle?

Do you have a special skill that would entertain people?

The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, in Havant, is putting on a show to celebrate everything great about the town.

Staff at the centre are on the look-out for performers, community groups and food vendors to take part in Havant at Home, a free outdoor event celebrating Havant borough and the reasons we all love to call it home.

It will take place in Havant Park from midday until 5pm, on Saturday, July 29.

Organiser Jemma Corbin said: ‘We are delighted that funding from the Big Lottery’s Celebrate programme is helping us hold this event to celebrate Havant and the people who call it home.

‘We’re keen for people from across the borough to take part, so we’d love to hear from you to talk about how you can get involved to help celebrate what it is that makes Havant special.’

Havant at Home will include a live circus act, a community stage with performers from across the borough, food and drink, community stalls and family activities.

The aim is to showcase the best that Havant and the surrounding area has to offer – from the finest artistic talents and local produce, to local groups and organisations working to support the community.

As well as funding from the Big Lottery Fund, Havant at Home is also supported by Arts Council England, The D’Oyly Carte Trust, Hampshire County Council and Havant Borough Council.

If you would like to take part in the show, e-mail jemmac@thespring.co.uk.