Beer sponsors

Have your say

A REGIONAL housebuilder has pledged its support for a much-loved beer festival.

Charles Church South Coast has been named as the major sponsor for the 19th Denmead Beer Festival in October.

Managing director of the firm Matt Paine said: ‘We are proud to support the festival and look forward to meeting many local residents on the day.’

The Denmead Beer Festival will open at 7pm on Saturday, October 28 at Denmead Community Centre on School Lane.

Tickets to the event cost £9, which include a souvenir glass tankard and complimentary drink.

More than 20 real ales, wines, ciders and soft drinks, will be available to try.