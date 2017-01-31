Best-selling author to visit area for talk

A TOP author will visit the area to give a talk about her classic novel.

Michelle Magorian, who was born in Portsmouth, will discuss Goodnight Mister Tom at an event in Bedhampton, organised in aid of The Manor Trust Charity, and presented by The Secret Bookshop and The Bedhampton Historical Collection.

The author’s story follows the journey of William Beech as he is evacuated from London, away from a brutal home life, and into the care of elderly recluse Tom Oakley.

Ms Magorian will read, and discuss how the book influenced her other novels.

After the talk on Saturday, which will take place at The Elms at 2pm, the author will also perform an official opening of The Secret Bookshop’s new home in the library at The Elms.

The charity bookshop raises funds for and on behalf of The Manor Trust charity.

Tickets for the talk are £7.50 per person. They can be booked by contacting Nigel Gossop on (023) 9237 5594.