Big changes for our Hayling Island club

THE January AGM meeting for the Hayling Island Businessmens Club on the January 11 saw a new chairman elected for 2017.

A lot of our work now revolves around financing the mini-bus that we provide for local charities to use when they go on day trips across the Solent region – though we still do various fundraising events throughout the calendar year.

Trevor Slydell, who is a long-standing member of the Hayling Island Businessmens Club – and last chaired the club 30 years ago – has taken up the role.

Outgoing chairman Brian Smith welcomed him to the position.

Trevor is well known in the community and among other business ventures, was joint director of Hayden Garages in Station Road before his recent retirement. Although officially retired, Trevor keeps himself busy restoring vintage cars and helping out at Hayden Vehicle Rentals.

All of the club’s members are looking forward to the challenges which 2017 will bring.

Several of our annual fund raising events are already in the planned stage the ever popular annual barbecue on July 8, where the ABBA tribute band will be making their return due to popular demand.

A great deal of hard work is envisaged for the coming year, but with the help and generosity of the Island community and businesses a very successful year is in prospect.

Sadly the club has lost 2 friends in the past few months, club member John Greenland’s wife Brenda sadly lost her battle with cancer after a short illness and founding member Paul Wilkins also passed after a short illness. The club offers its deepest condolences to both families.

We are currently looking for new members. The club name can be a little misleading as it is not necessary to be a Businessman to join. Anyone with time and the interest to be part of a club with the ethos of helping the less fortunate on Hayling Island can apply for membership.

In addition to aiding this worthwhile cause through the planning and arranging of fund raising events, there are member social gatherings throughout the year. The combination of these activities enables members to build close relationships, and find friends for life.

If you would like any further information on the Hayling Island Businessmens Club, please email recruitment@hibc.org.uk.

Alternatively you can contact a club member – you can find all of their details on our club website which is at hibc.org.uk