Boost for mental health charity will sustain art sessions in Havant

AN ART charity that supports people with mental health issues has received an £8,100 boost.

The donation will allow Artscape to sustain and expand on its sessions in Leigh Park.

It was awarded an £8,100 cheque by Portsmouth ukulele band the Pompey Pluckers.

Members of the band, which includes Artscape’s co-founder Mandie Letchford, vote for a charity to raise money for at their annual general meeting every year.

Fifty-five-year-old Mandie said: ‘We’ve raised the money by doing 83 gigs over the year.

‘This donation means we can not only sustain our sessions in Leigh Park, but expand them. We currently run sessions once a week at the library but we’re looking at bigger rooms now.’

The group works alongside adults who experience mental health problems or distress and related disabilities. Sessions also take place a two times a week in Petersfield.

Mandie added: ‘We help people to own their creativity and rebuild their self-esteem and confidence.

‘Lots of people benefit from our sessions and the money will be used for art materials, rent, and core funding.

‘Many Portsmouth locals have supported the band so it would be nice for them to know where the money went.’

The charity is funded by the National Lottery’s Awards For All, and will use the new donation once it runs out in the New Year.

The Misfits and the Mother Pluckers are splinter groups of the band and also helped to raise the cash.

Pete Coote, chairman of the band, said: ‘I have a friend who has benefitted from attending sessions at Artscape, and I can honestly say she is a new woman.

‘The benefits the charity gives to those it supports can certainly be seen and I’m really pleased it was our choice.’

Call 07452 955626 or visit artscapeart.weebly.com.