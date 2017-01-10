BRUCE MOWATT: you don’t have to a businessman to join Hayling Island Businessman’s Club

OUR members held a street collection in Mengham on the December 23 – a windy and cold day.

We had the help of Father Christmas with his sleigh and the Christmas shoppers were very generous.

We collected a fantastic total of £655 which will go towards running the community minibus and other worthwhile local causes.

A big thank you to all who contributed to the grand total.

Members also joined forces with the Lions Club on December 13 for their annual street collection in the St Leonard’s Avenue area of Hayling.

Father Christmas and his elves reported a successful evening with thanks going to the residents who came out of their houses and donated £240.

This is a reminder of the spectacular show being held at the Station Theatre, Hayling Island, between February 8 and 11.

Club member Neil Ogley and his wife Janelle present a tribute to the greatest songs, composers and singers of our time, with the support of ex-Royal Marine musicians.

Neil and Janelle will perform classic songs from composers like George Gershwin, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Freddie Mercury, Grieg, Chopin, and will pay tribute to singers like Barbra Streisand, Celine Deon, Queen, Harry Connick Junior, and many more.

Proceeds will be used to support Hayling Island Businessman’s Club and other worthwhile causes on the island.

Tickets can be obtained from the theatre box office.

The club name can be a little misleading as it is not necessary to be a businessman to join.

Anyone with time and the interest to be part of a club with the ethos of helping the less fortunate on Hayling Island can apply for membership.

In addition to aiding this worthwhile cause through the planning and arranging of fundraising events, there are member social gatherings throughout the year.

The combination of these activities enables members to build close relationships, and find friends for life.

For further information please contact a club member, or visit the club website hibc.org.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.