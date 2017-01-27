Call for artists to use heritage as inspiration

THERE are just days left to enter art work for a chance to be part of an important gallery’s open exhibition.

Each year The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, in East Street, Havant, holds the show for local and regional artists.

This year the theme is Inspired by our Heritage.

As one of the UK’s only integrated arts centres and museums, The Spring is interested in combining heritage and artistic activity.

Artists working in any medium are invited to apply.

The main criteria for entries is that they must be inspired by The Spring’s heritage collections, or by stories that relate to local heritage.

Work can also be accepted in the form of pictures and photographs of local heritage sites.

Kate Saunders, from The Spring, said: ‘This open exhibition is different to our usual open exhibition in that it is about our local heritage.

‘I am so looking forward to the different aspects of Havant’s heritage that will be explored in myriad different ways.’

‘We want to use the arts to bring our heritage stories to life and we are interested in how our local heritage can inspire artists.

‘Artists are encouraged to visit The Spring to view the heritage displays to be inspired to create a unique work of art that others can see and enjoy.’

The exhibition will take place from April 18 to June 30, in The Spring’s Upper Mezzanine Gallery.

Artists should consider the suitability of the work they plan to enter for the display space and the members of the public who will visit.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday, January 31.

Submission costs just £10 for up to three pieces. You can download a submission form from thespring.co.uk.

