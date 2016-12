AROUND 5,000 people have signed a petition calling for an end to house building in Hayling Island.

It comes as Havant Borough Council is working on its local plan in a bid to shore up an 11,000 homes shortfall in the borough.

Huge opposition was voiced at a full council meeting earlier this month.

Now campaigners opposing any further homes on Hayling say around 5,000 have signed their petition.

They want an infrastructure review carried out as they fear the A3023 cannot cope.