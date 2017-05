FIRE CREWS assisted a male driver whose car caught fire today.

The man was driving along Barncroft Way in Havant when he noticed his car was on fire.

Four firefighters arrived at the scene, at about midday, and put the fire out.

A spokesperson from Havant Fire station said: ‘Four of our firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

‘The engine compartment on the car had burnt out. The driver was unharmed.’