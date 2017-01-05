Charity are thankful for Christmas donations

A CHARITY has thanked members of the public who made donations that went towards disadvantaged children for Christmas.

Step by Step, which works with homeless youngsters across the region, received over £10,000 in donations and gift vouchers, as well as wrapped gifts and food.

Jessica Oliver, head of fundraising at Step by Step said: ‘We can’t thank you enough for responding so generously and helping us make Christmas special for the young people we are working with who had nowhere else to go on Christmas Day.

‘We were overwhelmed with the community reaction to our Christmas Appeal.

‘In total, we received £1,535 in gift vouchers for young people, £3,000 in general donations and a staggering £6,500 in direct response to our Open Doors Appeal.’

The charity hosted its first Jingle Jog in Staunton Country Park, in Havant, before Christmas. Step by Step has centres in Havant, Fareham and Gosport.