Charity boost to help Havant youngsters

A HAVANT charity has been given a cash donation to fight stress and anxiety in young people.

Motiv8 received more than £74,000 from BBC Children in Need, which is going towards its Re-Engage programme – an initiative that looks to improve the confidence of young people and help to integrate them back into the community.

Currently in its second year, Re-Engage provides support that looks to improve young people’s overall perspective on life.

According to Anxiety UK, one in 10 young people experience some form of mental health disorder, a figure that is steadily increasing.

Pam Bacon, south west regional officer for BBC Children in Need, said: ‘It is probably not difficult to understand some of the pressures young people feel under today creating a world of stress and anxiety and not knowing who to turn to for help.

‘With an emphasis on an apparent perfect life that is promoted through the media and social media, young people can begin to doubt their own role and abilities. The structured support provided by Motiv8, combining one to one support and group sessions, helps vulnerable young people in the area learn new skills whilst building their confidence and social networks. To all our fundraisers who make these grants possible, a very big thank you.’

One person that this has had a massive impact on is Katie, age 16.

Katie was the victim of regular bullying, which had a detrimental effect on her self-esteem. This made it hard for her to properly engage at school.

However, the funding from BBC Children in Need allowed Motiv8 to set up weekly meetings with her, which have now allowed her to retake some of her GCSEs and find a part-time job.

Katie explained: ‘Motiv8 has helped me finally feel better. I now put my hand up and get involved in class discussions – which is something that I would never usually do. Having someone to speak to and get me out of the house has been really good.’

For more on how to get involved, visit motiv8south.org.uk.