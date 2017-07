Have your say

MEMBERS of a choir are holding a summer show for all to enjoy.

Folks in Harmony will host the event at Drayton’s Church of the Resurrection on Saturday at 7.30pm.

They will perform solos, duets, a piano piece and a monologue.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought by calling (023) 9259 9419 or visiting folksinharmony.co.uk.