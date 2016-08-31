Classrooms are going Google this September

HAVANT Sixth Form College will embrace technology by launching a Google Classroom this September.

The Google Apps for Education is a scheme which enables students to share and learn interactively, any time, anywhere and using any device.

The college will be using Dell Chromebooks which are powered by the Google Chrome Internet browser.

New students starting in September will have the chance to win a Chromebook in a give-away by the college.

All students will also be able to purchase these devices at a discount through the college’s finance scheme.

Deputy principal Suki Dhesi said: ‘We anticipate that this innovation will be a step-change in how our students learn in the future.

‘Working with others is a key dynamic to new learning and Chromebooks make this process easy.’

The college is hosting a launch event on Friday which Google representatives will attend.