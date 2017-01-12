College could see a name change

A MAINSTAY of further education in the region, South Downs College, in Havant, is renowned for its array of arts, science and humanitarian courses.

However, as part of an anticipated upcoming link up with Havant Sixth Form College, there is a proposal for the institution to change its name.

In much the same vein as the merge itself, the college could be renamed to Havant & South Downs College, or HSDC for short.

The college is running a consultation into the proposal so people can have their say until Friday, January 27.

The merge is expected to happen in August – and the plans are still subject to legal work.

People can have their say by emailing probertson@southdowns.ac.uk.