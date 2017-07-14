College student included in 2017 Diana Awards’ Roll of Honour for fundraising work

A PRESTIGIOUS award has been won by a dedicated and hard-working college student for her impressive fundraising efforts.

Megan McCulloch, from Bourne Community College in Southbourne, has been included in the 2017 Diana Awards’ Roll of Honour for her work towards Chichester based charity, Children on the Edge – which helps child refugees.

Megan was nominated by the charity and Bourne Community College for leading the schools’ committee, to raise almost £1,500 over a one-year period.

Megan said: ‘I can’t express how honoured I feel to have been given the opportunity to help those less fortunate than myself.

‘It was a pleasure to lead a team of great students and I have been inspired and supported by outstanding staff who guided me through my journey of fundraising and leadership.

‘I’m filled with joy at becoming a Diana Award winner!’.

The Diana Awards are set up to celebrate and reward exceptional young people who embody Princess Diana’s qualities of kindness, compassion and service.

Children on the Edge is working to provide ‘on the edge’ safe spaces and education for Syrian refugee children in Lebanon, and Rohingya refugee children fleeing Burma and living in Bangladesh.

Megan managed all aspects of the charity partnership, arranging visits and presentations, coordinating fundraising events, and delivering assemblies to share the impact of the total money raised.

The funds collected can help provide one year of education in an informal tented school in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, for eight Syrian refugee children.

Fundraising manager at Children on the Edge, Eloise Armstrong said: ‘Megan has been a fantastic ambassador for the charity. We have been impressed by her pro-active leadership, innovative fundraising ideas and communication with our staff.’