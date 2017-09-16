College students win place at final of world skills competition

Have your say

FOUR college students have made it to the final of World Skills UK.

The competition champions apprenticeships and technical skills, and four Havant and South Downs College students studying media have impressed judges.

Lisa Penney, Steven Cox, Adam Scott-Parker and Toby Summers presented their Motown music video earlier this year. Because of their success, they have been invited to the final of World Skills UK.

Lecturer David Cook said: ‘I’m so proud of the students. They’ve worked very hard to get to this stage, taking on a lot of extra work.

‘We are determined to do our best at the finals and, above all, enjoy the process.’

Principal and chief executive of HSDC Mike Gaston has also praised the ‘fantastic’ news.

He met with the students to congratulate them personally and said: ‘The students have demonstrated their ambition to be among the best in their field and achieve excellence.

‘These are the skills required to support better productivity and HSDC is keen to promote that within the community.

‘I wish good luck to the students for the final in November.’