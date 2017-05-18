Come along, make a mess, have a go at art

IF YOU haven’t visited The Spring recently it’s worth making time to come along during May and view the current Creativity Continues exhibition.

The exhibition showcases the work of our art students and the open exhibition, Inspired by our Heritage, where local artists and photographers were invited to submit entries based around our local heritage.

The results are spectacular and very varied.

The open exhibition was won by local artist Adrian Mundy with his beautiful hand-made flax paper and bowl.

The flax was grown and harvested by him locally at Tuppenny Barn.

As you might expect, given our coastal location, views of the sea and wild weather are popular, but you’ll also find portraits of fish, birds and other animals, still life, and different perspectives on the human form.

The Creativity Continues exhibition also forms part of Havant’s May Days Arts Trail for 2017, and showcases the work of the talented students from the impressive range of art classes on offer at The Spring.

The standard is extremely high, and is a credit to the students and their tutors.

Meet the Makers is a special, free event at The Spring on Saturday, from 11am until 2pm.

Come along, make a mess, and have a go at different art forms.

Some of the artists from our open exhibition, together with the students from our art classes, will be on hand to meet the public.

This will provide an opportunity to come and talk to the artists about their chosen art forms, from photography to ceramics and painting.

There will also be crafts for young people to take part in, and art opportunities for adults.

Creativity Continues is on display in the Theatre Gallery at The Spring until June 30, and in the Mezzanine Gallery you’ll find the open exhibition which finishes on the same day.

After viewing the exhibitions, why not visit The Spring’s Café Bar for some light refreshment?

Home-made cakes and scones, sandwiches and a range of drinks are all on offer.

The Café is open from 10am until 3pm, Monday to Saturday, with hot food served until 2.30pm.

Around the seating area there are inviting items for sale from the Oyster Gift Shop, including cards, scarves, jewellery and much more. So make a day of it and celebrate the arrival of summer with The Spring!

For more information, go to thespring.co.uk.