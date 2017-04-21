Community group given cash boost to fight loansharks

FUNDS for vital education about the danger of loan sharks have been awarded to a group funded by the Big Lottery.

Representatives from Citizen’s Advice Havant’s Work Out Your Money group received £3,000 and a trophy from the Illegal Money Lending Team.

They were chosen as one of just three winners in the IMLT’s Stop Loan Sharks award scheme.

The money will be used to create a series of animated films to raise awareness about loansharks in the community.

Jon Stuart, chief executive of Citizen’s Advice Havant, said: ‘Work Out Your Money was set up in 2014 and offers pro-active money advice in the community, and educates people about everything to do with budgeting and finance.

‘We’re going to create some films to use on our training courses that will highlight the risks and dangers loan sharks come with.

‘We’ll make some for young people to watch in schools, and more complex ones for older members of the community. We hope to have them made within six months.

‘Last year a £250,000 loan shark ring was prosecuted in Leigh Park.

‘Anyone can be captured by them.’

Work Out Your Money is one of the three Stop Loan Sharks award scheme winners across England this year.

Cath Williams from the IMLT said: ‘We prosecute loan sharks and re-invest proceeds of crime money back into the community.

‘Our winners are organisations who have gone above and beyond in making sure they people they work with aren’t going to be made victims of loan sharks.

‘This £3,000 will allow Work Out Your Money to carry on the brilliant work they do.

‘They’re worthy winners who help lots of people in the Havant community, and films are a fun, engaging and entertaining way to raise awareness about loan sharks.’