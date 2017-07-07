Search

Council asserts ‘strong’ finances and services ahead of yearly budgeting process

Leader of Havant Borough Council, Cllr Michael Cheshire

AN AUTHORITY has asserted its financial position for the upcoming year.

Havant Borough Council – which has frozen its council tax for an eight year, at £192.78 for a band D property – has said it is in a ‘strong position’ as it heads into its yearly budgeting process.

After undergoing a joint venture with five authorities and two commercial companies, the authority has said it is ‘saving money’ and its services are ‘running smoothly’.

In a statement, Cllr Michael Cheshire, leader of Havant Borough Council, said: ‘Clearly, our overall strategy for Havant is working, and we should congratulate our hardworking staff for continuing to deliver quality services with lower resources.’

