Council asserts ‘strong’ finances and services ahead of yearly budgeting process

AN AUTHORITY has asserted its financial position for the upcoming year.

Havant Borough Council – which has frozen its council tax for an eight year, at £192.78 for a band D property – has said it is in a ‘strong position’ as it heads into its yearly budgeting process.

After undergoing a joint venture with five authorities and two commercial companies, the authority has said it is ‘saving money’ and its services are ‘running smoothly’.

In a statement, Cllr Michael Cheshire, leader of Havant Borough Council, said: ‘Clearly, our overall strategy for Havant is working, and we should congratulate our hardworking staff for continuing to deliver quality services with lower resources.’