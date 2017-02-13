Cycling for children in the heart of the South Downs

A MOUNTAIN biking event is taking place to fundraise for the Chestnut Tree House.

The Hit The Downs MTB has been announced for Sunda, May 7, and it will support the children’s hospice charity.

Chestnut Tree House provides specialist palliative care services to 300 children and young people up to the age of 19 with life-shortening conditions in south-east Hampshire and West and East Sussex Hampshire.

The charity ride will start from Windlesham House School near Worthing, with either a 20 or 40-mile route including climbs, descents and the natural beauty of the South Downs.

One of the people taking part in the event is Tim Mackew, 56.

He will be cycling in memory of his mother, Rose, who lost her battle with cancer four years ago.

Tim said: ‘I have recently returned from Australia, where I completed two 96km hikes to raise money for disadvantaged children, and feel a real affinity towards causes that support young people.

My mother raised me and my four brothers single-handedly and had an amazing commitment to child welfare.

‘I know that she’d be really proud that I’m fundraising for such a fantastic charity that does so much to help local children and their families.’

So far Tim has raised more than £1,600, smashing his original £200 target in just one week.

He’s now hoping to raise £2,000 before the start of the event.

Lucy Bone, the events and campaigns fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, said: ‘We need to raise £6,850 a day to provide all our specialist care services for local children, both at the hospice and out in the community, which makes events like this – and fundraisers like Tim – invaluable.’

Registration for Hit the Downs MTB is £33 per person and closes on April 24.

For more information visit chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/hitthedowns or call the fundraising team on 01903 706354.

