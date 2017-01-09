Delight of chiropractor as as health centre opens

A BUSY health centre is reopening today in major new premises.

Acorn Health, an award-winning chiropractic clinic at Emsworth, has expanded and now offers a number of different types of healthcare.

The new Acorn Health premises in Palmers Road, Emsworth

The new premises are in Palmers Road, just off North Street.

Philippa Oakley, principal chiropractor and clinical director, said: ‘Not only are we moving into our own premises, we are delighted to welcome additional practitioners to our team to enable us to expand the services available to our patients.

‘These now include chiropractic, cranial sacral therapy, massage therapy, homeopathy, acupuncture, hypnobirthing classes, stress management and so much more.

‘We are passionate about providing effective, evidence-based healthcare to help our patients lead healthier, happier lives.’

Acorn Health routinely runs free workshops and seminars on a range of topics, providing resources and information to allow people to take charge of their own healthcare.

Giles Babb, chairman of Emsworth Business Association (EBA), said: ‘In such a challenging time for many British high streets, Emsworth’s business community continues to thrive and Acorn Health’s expansion is testament to the strength of our community and support we have for our businesses.

‘The EBA are looking forward to celebrating the launch of Acorn Health in the new year and we wish the team every success.’

If you would like learn more or book an appointment call 01243 37969 or go to acornhealth.org.uk.