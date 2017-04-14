Developer shows Emsworth residents retirement living plans

MORE THAN 50 residents attended an exhibition to view plans to redevelop Orchard House in Emsworth.

McCarthy and Stone want to turn the house, on Western Avenue, into retirement living apartments.

Proposed are 25 two-bedroom apartments with landscaped gardens and 28 car parking spaces.

Local residents and stakeholders had the opportunity to view the early plans, discuss the proposals with members of the project team and give their feedback.

Shane Paull, regional managing director of McCarthy and Stone, said: ‘We really welcome the opportunity to speak with the local community about our plans.

‘We were encouraged by the number of people who came along to Emsworth Community Centre and the recognition that there is a need for this form of accommodation locally.’

The company will now submit a planning application to Havant Borough Council.