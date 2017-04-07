Digital connectivity ‘vital’ for homes and businesses

AN MP says his lobbying for faster internet is paying off.

An improved digital infrastructure is vital to Havant’s future, believes the town’s MP Alan Mak.

After almost two years of campaigning Mr Mak says figures show Havant has download speeds a third quicker than the national average, and the fifth fastest in the south east.

Mr Mak said: ‘As we enter a new technological age, connectivity will play a growing role in our personal and work lives.

‘Everyone from homeowners to businesses will be relying on superfast broadband, WIFI and 4G mobile internet.’

Mr Mak said 98 per cent of Havant residents now have access to superfast broadband, meaning the town is well above the government target.

Four wards – Purbrook, Stakes, Warren Park and Bedhampton – have 100 per cent access, with others not far behind, according to Mr Mak.

Vodaphone recently completed the latest upgrade to Hayling Island’s network, meaning residents now have 4G coverage.

Mr Mak added: ‘Havant is leading the way when it comes to connectivity, and our investment will be complemented by the Digital Economy Bill which is currently going through parliament.

‘The bill will introduce a Universal Service Obligation so every household in the country will have access to broadband at a speed of 10mbps.

‘The is new law will also cut red tape for investment, and introduce new measures to prevent spam email and nuisance calls.

‘Better connectivity will also give our entrepreneurs and small businesses the power to thrive.’

