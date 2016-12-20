Disabled teen goes on dream family trip thanks to charity

TEENAGER Lawson Redman enjoyed the holiday of a lifetime thanks to a charity.

The 14-year-old was diagnosed with a genetic disorder and epilepsy when he was four – and was chosen for the dream trip to Florida by Caudwell Children.

The Caudwell Children's Destination Dreams group leaving Animal Kingdom in Disney World

His dad Neil Redman, from Emsworth, said: ‘This holiday was a once-in-a-lifetime family experience that we will never forget.

‘Lawson really enjoyed himself, we even managed to get him on a few rides.

‘We stayed at the Give Kids the World Village, where the family villas are adapted to those with disability needs.

‘Our lives were turned upside down when Lawson was diagnosed, but he’s defied his life expectancy odds.

‘Lawson is totally dependent on one-to-one care.

‘He uses a wheelchair to get about and has to be washed, dressed, and fed by others.

‘We heard about the holiday programme from a friend who suggested we apply.’

Families are supported by more than 140 volunteers, from general helpers to paediatric doctors.

Caudwell Children organised the trip, for which it paid £250,000, covering everything from accommodation to flights and care.

Lawson went to the USA with his dad, mum Donna, and brother Harley.

Caudwell Children relies on donations to support families.

Mark Bushell, PR manager for the charity, said: ‘Even if some families with disabled children could afford to go on holiday, they wouldn’t, because they wouldn’t feel secure without 24-hour medical care and assistance.

‘We raise funds all year round to cover the costs that can provide that.

‘We encourage families to apply and members of the public to donate. It’s all for a great cause.’

Caudwell Children provides support services to disabled children and their families.

Every year its Destination Dreams respite programme takes 25 of them to Florida.

To find out how to apply or donate, visit caudwellchildren.com.