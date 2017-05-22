Don’t suffer in silence over money worries

THE Work Out Your Money team have been out and about in the community this month chatting with people at the Friends of Emsworth Community Health Fair, Brendoncare friendship and wellbeing club in Drayton, and Vivid Housing Association tenants.

Talking about money can be tricky for some people.

But we’re here to help and share money-saving tips.

We work for Citizens Advice in Havant to help people get the most from their money and stay out of debt.

Whatever your financial situation, we’re always happy to talk.

We run fun group sessions in the community and schools on a variety of topics.

We have also teamed up with the Resident Development Service of Portsmouth City Council.

In addition to sessions at the local Job Centre we are running a session at the Community Room, Tesco Extra, Solent Road, Havant, from 2pm until 4pm on Wednesday.

We will be offering the opportunity for people to take stock of their finances and learn more about Universal Credit.

And we can help Portsmouth City Council residents with job search and courses too.

Join us and pick up a free budgeting pack.

If you belong to an organisation and could contribute to a future event with Work Out Your Money, we would be delighted to hear from you too.

We can also offer one to one advice. If you’re worried about money you are not alone.

Please do get in touch.

Call us on (023) 9247 6013. If you prefer to e-mail, drop us a line on info@workoutyourmoney.com.

