Donated minibus allows kids to travel in style

A Havant charity has offered its thanks to a car company after it donated a new minibus.

Vauxhall has been working with Over The Wall during the busy summer months by providing it with a Vauxhall Vivaro to travel around in.

The Vivaro took the charity’s children to their specialist camps across the UK throughout the summer, including locations in Dorset, the East Midlands and Scotland.

Over The Wall offers free camps for children with serious health conditions, giving them the chance to overcome some of the challenges they may typically face.

Camp director Mark Dwyer said: ‘We are so grateful to Vauxhall for such an incredible resource.

‘The minibus has been vital in transporting excited campers to and from activities at camp, such as the climbing wall and archery.

‘It has been used countless times to transfer resources we need to set up activities and make camp the magical environment it is.

‘We have driven the Vauxhall Vivaro from the

south of England right up to Scotland and back this season, and we are proud to display the Over The Wall logo as we continue to run our life-changing camps right across the UK, with Vauxhall’s support.’

Vauxhall’s communications director Denis Chick said: ‘We have supported Over The Wall for several years and this season it has the use of a British-built Vivaro minibus.

‘Supporting Over The Wall in providing life-changing activity camps is something that is very important to us – especially as the charity has done so much to help many children with serious illness and their families, including the son of one of our employees.’