Donkeys to star again in Palm Sunday procession

PALM Sunday will be marked by a church congregation with a procession through the town centre.

Members of St George’s Church, Waterlooville, will be begin outside The Heroes pub at 10am on Sunday.

They will be joined by two donkeys and members of the public are welcome to join in too.

Parish Priest, Canon Mike Sheffield, explained: ‘Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, the most important week in the Christian calendar.

‘It culminates of course with Easter Sunday.

‘Palm Sunday represents the time that Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey along streets lined with crowds waving palm trees.’

Several stops will be made on the way round, to sing hymns and say prayers before ending back at St George’s Church for the remainder of the service.

For the first time the whole procession will be broadcast back to St George’s Church and projected on to a big screen for those who cannot make the event.

St George’s communications officer, Chris Gadd, said: ‘Every year there are a number in our congregation who are unable to walk around with the procession so this year we wanted to ensure they feel a part of it by arranging this broadcast.

‘It is such an important part of our week and it is such a shame that some cannot join us so this is the next best thing that we can do.

‘I do hope members or our community can come along.

‘And do remember to bring a carrot for the donkeys.’

The donkeys are from Keydell Nursery, in Horndean.

Back at the church all attendees will be given a symbolic Palm Sunday cross.

For more information go to stgeorgesnews.org.

