Engaging the community with park picnic

NOW that the sunshine is here our thoughts will turn to summer activities.

And in our part of Havant, that means another Picnic in the Park.

It’s something we did last year and it turned out to be a great family day out.

We’d liked to invite you to Park Community School on Saturday, June 10, for our Picnic in the Park, between 11am and 2.30pm.

It is part of a national initiative called the Big Lunch which aims to bring neighbourhoods together to work collaboratively on a shared meal or event.

The idea is that communities work together on something that will promote having fun and building friendship.

Entrance and all entertainment at the Picnic in the Park will be free.

Do bring along your own picnic, or you can choose to buy burgers, hotdogs and fries if you’d prefer.

There will be plenty of free entertainment with inflatables, face-painting, crafts and much more.

This year we will also be running a busking competition.

So if you have a talent you would like to share e-mail bookings@pcs.hants.sch.uk.

What we discovered last year is that even something as simple as getting together for a meal can help bond a community.

People who might otherwise be isolated or lonely can have fun together, and we can see real community spirit in evidence.

Picnic in the Park is being run and organised by local people gathered together by my wife Sara and me.

We share the role of being pioneer ministers for the PO9 area of Havant.

It’s part of an initiative of Portsmouth Anglican Diocese to engage with people who wouldn’t normally connect with traditional expressions of Church.

Park Community School is kindly hosting the event and we are generously funded by PO9 publications.