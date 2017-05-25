Enjoy ABBA at fundraising HIBC barbecue

SATURDAY, July 8 sees this year’s annual HIBC barbecue at Northney Farm return with ABBA Girlz headlining the entertainment.

Everyone knows and loves the ABBA classics, from Dancing Queen, to Mama Mia and Fernando, and many more, they are a sure way to get everyone on their feet.

There are stalls and games, food includes burgers, hot dogs and our usual beef joint, which we call The Beast.

The night’s entertainment is supplemented by our regular DJ and we always end the night with a good old dance. Tickets are now available from the usual outlets.

The members of Hayling Island Businessmen’s Club are proud to have purchased a public access automatic external defibrillator (AED) to be permanently carried on our minibus, with clear signage on the outside of the minibus to let the public know the vehicle carries the device.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that, when applied to a patient, checks the heart rhythm and can send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal rhythm.

AEDs are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest – this is a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating.

As one of the major users of our minibus is the charity Age Concern, the easy access of the device may someday become a life-saver.

There is a free app called Save a Life for Android devices or Save-A- Life on Apple devices.

It shows a mapped location of AEDs in the South Central Ambulance Service area.

Please feel free to download the app and become familiar with the locations of such devices in your area.

There are currently 13 locations mapped with more to come.

If you are interested in becoming a first aid responder, you can contact the First Responder coordinator, Peter Halkyard, on 07876 597194.

Alternatively, e-mail them on haylingfirstresponders@gmail.com and give your details, or find out more at haylingresponders.org.uk.

The club was saddened to hear of the sudden loss of former member, Aksel Arneke.

Aksel was a club member from 2004 until 2014 when he returned to his homeland, Norway.

The club sent condolences to his family.

We are currently looking for new members.

Anyone with time and the interest to be part of a club with the ethos of helping the less fortunate on Hayling Island can apply for membership.

In addition to aiding this worthwhile cause through the planning and arranging of fundraising events, there are member social gatherings throughout the year.

For more information, go to hibc.org.uk.