Enjoy tea and cake and a warm glow on dog walk

DOGS are being invited to put their best paw forward on a charity walk.

Acorn Health, a health care clinic in Emsworth, will be marking St George’s Day by hosting its annual charity dog walk and raffle in aid of Hounds for Heroes.

It will take place on Thorney Island, near Emsworth, on Sunday, April 23,

Philippa Oakley, the principle chiropractor at Acorn Health said, ‘Coming from a military family, it has always been important for me to give back to the military community.

‘The event will be fun for all the family, and we can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Chichester Harbour and a slice of cake baked by Emsworth Cookery, while raising awareness and funds for a local charity.’

Hounds for Heroes provide especially-trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled men and women of both the armed forces and emergency services.

Allen Parton, the founder of Hounds for Heroes, said: ‘Our dogs undergo thorough training to turn them from eight-week-old recruits into fully-trained assistance dogs.

‘They bring improved quality of life and assistance to their owners by opening doors, getting money from cash machines and even putting their owners into the recovery position if needed.

‘They also bring companionship, unconditional devotion and love that can be missing when someone suddenly becomes disabled.’

Mark Treagust, owner of Treagust and Co estate agents, at Emsworth, added, ‘Our team are delighted to be supporting Acorn Health’s second annual charity dog walk in aid of Hounds for Heroes, providing signage across Emsworth to spread the word of the event.

‘Having served in the army for five years myself it is a cause after my own heart and we are honoured to be a part of raising vital funds and awareness of the charity.’

The St George’s Day walk is supported by The Emsworth Business Association, Havant Borough Council, Treagust and Co Estate Agents, South Downs Water, and Emsworth Cookery School.

To sign up, call 01243 379693 or visit, acornhealth.org.uk.