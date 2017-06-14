Entrepreneurial youngster Harry is a cut above the rest

HE’S a young entrepreneur with big ambitions and sharp scissors.

Harry Phelan, 23, has now opened his stylish new barber shop, Studio H, in London Road, Horndean.

The winner of the Young Start-up Talent initiative, Harry has a major passion and enthusiasm for cutting hair – having been in the industry from the age of 14, he already has a strong client base.

He first discovered his talent for haircuts during his time at Horndean Technology College – when a hair salon was installed on campus.

Harry admitted: ‘At the time it was my way of chatting up girls.’

However, he soon moved to barbering instead.

He explained: ‘Guy chat is just much more interesting and variable, which is why I prefer it.’

While still at school, Harry landed himself a Saturday job, learning his craft at Garbo’s salon, before going on a course to further refine his barbering talents.

Initially Harry operated from his parents’ home. He spent two years working from his brother’s room and the following two in the family’s front room.

Now his business has grown to the extent where he feels he has outgrown his home studio, making this the perfect time to open a barbershop of his own.

With help and support from his friends and family, Harry has been able to transform his dream into a reality.

His fun and charming nature, alongside his passion and enthusiasm, has been described as being his biggest strengths, and will surely allow him to make a big impact on the industry.

Harry is currently also looking for someone to work alongside him, that he can train and mould in his specific style.

His vision for the near future is to one day start his own barbering academy.